Disgaea 5 Complete will finally arrive on Steam next week

Disgaea 5 Complete's bumpy ride is almost over: After a long wait and a couple of delays, NIS America has committed itself to a PC release date of October 22.

The promised pre-release demo is also available, as long as you don't mind signing up for an Alienware account to get it. (That's how you got the initial demo too, though, so nothing's really changed on that front.) Demo saves will transfer to the full game when it's out, but demo codes are only available in limited quantities for some reason, so don't dawdle if you want one.

NIS America has also reduced the purchase price of the game, from $50 to $40, and it's available for pre-purchase on Steam for 25 percent off of that—$30/£23/€30—until October 29. Anyone who pre-purchased the game in May when it was originally offered will also get a copy of the digital art book that's included with the Digital Dood edition, or purchasable separately for $5.