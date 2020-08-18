Popular

Dirt 5 system requirements are here, and surprisingly GPU thirsty

The off-road racing game doesn't require much in the way of a minimum spec, however.

Codemasters has released the recommended system specs for Dirt 5, the upcoming installment in the off-road racing game. Set to release October 16, 2020, Dirt 5 will run best if you have a six-core CPU and a fairly high-end GPU, yet its minimum specs are far easier on the eyes for most.

Below are the full specifications, as listed on the game's Steam page.

Dirt 5 minimum system requirements:

  • CPU: Intel Core i3 2130 / AMD FX 4300 or better
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 970 / AMD RX 480

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti / AMD Vega 64

While a similar CPU spec to F1 2020, Dirt 5 actually demands more GPU power than Codemaster's most recent racing title.

Dirt 5 will also require 60GB of storage capacity, which even by today's hyped-up standards (looking at you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare) remains a fair chunk of space for a single game. 

In return for your relatively modern system and storage space, you'll be able to slide your way around a filthy track in some souped up go-karts. Sound like a fair deal? I think so.

Dirt 5 is available to pre-purchase now on Steam, and you've still got some time before now and launch to get your PC's specs up to speed. And how about taking a look at the best racing wheel for PC in the meantime? I promise there's nothing like wrestling a skid back from the edge with force feedback fully engaged to get the blood pumping. 

