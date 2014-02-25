Diablo 3's massive 2.0.1 patch goes live later today, bringing the Loot 2.0 system

It's not quite Reaper of Souls - the Diablo 3 expansion that's bringing Act V and Adventure Mode - but the unassumingly named patch 2.0.1 will still significantly change the game. There's a revamped Paragon system , clan and community features , and the big Loot 2.0 - which paves the way for the Auction House's destruction. And while the expansion is still a month away, Blizzard plan to equip patch 2.0.1 later today.

The update's release was revealed last night, via a Tweet by Diablo 3 lead producer Alex Mayberry.

@Beckster188 thanks for saying so! Patch 2.0.1 goes live tomorrow. RoS is will be here soon! February 25, 2014

Essentially, 2.0.1 lays the groundwork for Reaper of Souls, updating Diablo 3's systems for all players ahead of the expansion's new content. Changes include a dynamic difficulty system, a new "Cursed Chests" event, removal of the Paragon level cap, and "smart drops" - rare drops tailored toward the character that finds them.

2.0.1 will release at an unspecified time later today. Reaper of Souls is due out on March 25th.

Thanks, PCGamesN .