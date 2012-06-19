Popular

Diablo 3 patch 1.0.3 launching, downtime in USA today and Europe/Asia tomorrow

By

Diablo 3 Wizard

Diablo 3 is currently down in the USA while patch 1.0.3 - which adjusts loot drop rates at high difficulties and overhauls the cost of crafting - launches. It's due back up at 1pm PDT/4pm EDT.

The patch doesn't launch in Europe and Asia until tomorrow. The game will be down from 2am GMT/3am CEST on the 20th until noon GMT/1pm CEST - so if you've got urgent business with the Lords of Hell, get it all sorted out this evening. By 'get it all sorted out', I mean 'click on them until they die'. Check out our run-down for more on patch 1.0.3.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments