Deus Ex: Human Revolution DLC rumours surface

VG247 say that a the mysterious Deus Ex: Human Revolution code is leading to the announcement of new DLC for the critically acclaimed game. Their unnamed source also revealed that the DLC takes place over two days spent on a ship, with no communication or support for the player through the commlink. Players will also choose a new aug configuration, rather than importing a save file, which they speculate might mean you play as another character, maybe even original Deus Ex protagonist JC Denton. How this fits in with the previous hints regarding Ayers Rock in Australia is uncertain.

