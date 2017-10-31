Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris officially revealed (Updated)

Update 2: As reported by The Telegraph, Bungie has revealed more about the Curse of Osiris expansion at Paris Games Week. The DLC will increase the maximum character level from 20 to 25, while the maximum power level will go up from 300 to 330. It will also introduce new characters: Osiris, obviously, voiced by Oded Fehr, as well as his Ghost, Sagira, portrayed by Morena Baccarin from Homeland, and Brother Vance who returns from Destiny 1's Trials of Osiris Crucible event.

We also learned a little more about the DLC's new planetary destination, the Vex-controlled "simulated reality" on Mercury called the Infinite Forest, which is apparently where Osiris is spending his time these days. There will also be a new social space, the Lighthouse, which was previously only available to Destiny 1 players who completed the Trials of Osiris. With the Curse of Osiris, the doors will be opened to everyone.

It sounds promising, despite the lack of detail, but there is one sour note amidst it all: The new map we mentioned in the previous update is a Crucible joint called Wormhaven, and it will be exclusive to the PS4. I've reached out to Activision to ask if it will eventually be released for the PC as well, but even if it is you can expect a long wait: As Polygon pointed out earlier this month, some PlayStation-exclusive content from the Destiny expansion The Taken King took two years to come to the Xbox.

Update: Since the first trailer for Destiny 2's expansion, Curse of Osiris, was released this morning, more details have emerged about what players can expect from the December DLC. Community manager David "Deej" Dague tweeted this image breaking down some of the activities. Click to expand it into legibility.

Interestingly, at least to a hopeless addict like me, Activision's own Curse of Osiris blog post offered a slightly different list of content: "...all-new cinematic story with new and returning characters, a new destination to explore, Mercury and its Infinite Forest, a new social space to visit called the Lighthouse, new missions, new strikes, new raid content, new free roam activities. a world quest to complete, and more."

Mercury being the new planetary destination leaked a while back, so that's no surprise, but my eyebrow raised at the mention of new raid content. Content is the key word there, with the implication being that this isn't an entirely new raid. Again, not surprising given how close to the launch of the base game we are, but equally I doubt that they're just going to tweak the existing Leviathan raid. So what could it mean? My guess is that they might include a redux version of the original raid from vanilla Destiny, the Vault of Glass, which was also themed around the Vex enemy.

I've included a gallery of shots from the reveal below. Check out the first one in particular and pay attention to how similarly styled the weapons are. I'm calling it now that these are new raid rewards.

Much as I am excited by all of this so far, I am also simultaneously trying to ignore the fact a selfie emote appears to be on the way.

Other stuff to note: The blog mentions "strikes" plural, which is a relief given that we're a little light on PC without the missing PS4-exclusive, and the Lighthouse being used as a new social space. I'm not sure we need another social space given how under-utilised The Farm is in the Destiny 2 endgame, but the counterpoint is that it's a super cool location. The Lighthouse, which is a shrine-come-hangout on Mercury for the disciples of Osiris, was only accessible in the first game by going flawless in the Trials of Osiris weekends-only PvP elimination format. So plenty of players never got to see it in the flesh.

Speaking of PvP, YouTuber 'My name is Byf' has some footage of a new map coming with the DLC. Going through frame-by-frame will also show you what appears to be some new exotics, in addition to returning weapons like The Jade Rabbit and Telesto, which can be spotted in the main trailer shown this morning. Check it out below, and luxuriate in his posh British boy accent.

Original story: The Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris was revealed, intentionally or otherwise, on the Microsoft Store in September. Now, thanks to a trailer released during the PlayStation livestream today at Paris Games Week, we finally got a look at what it's all about.

The Red Legion may be out of the fight, but that doesn't mean an end to the bad guys of the universe. So it is that we end up with an army of the robotic Vex pouring through an ancient gate on the planet Mercury, and only one hope of stopping them: Osiris, the most notorious Guardian in Vanguard history, who was banished centuries ago for "dangerous ideas" that nearly destroyed the Guardians. But does he return as friend or foe?

I have no idea! Sorry, the trailer doesn't say. My money's on "ambiguous anti-hero who gets the job done but may be driven by dark secrets or ulterior motives." Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris is slated for December 5—Bungie said last week that even though we had to wait for the core game to come to the PC, expansions will be released simultaneously on all platforms.