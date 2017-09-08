Destiny 2 expansion Curse of Osiris appears on the Microsoft Store

Either mistakenly or intentionally, the first expansion to Destiny 2—which won't even be out for the PC until October 24—has appeared on the Microsoft Store. Called Curse of Osiris, the expansion will feature "new story missions and adventures" set on the planet Mercury.

"Journey through time and space to learn the secrets of Osiris, avert a dark future, and rebuild the ties between the legendary Warlock and his greatest student—Ikora Rey," the listing says. Players will explore the "mysterious 'Infinite Forest,'" earn new themed weapons, armor, and gear, and take part in new competitive activities and multiplayer arenas. Naturally, "and more" is also promised.

The expansion isn't currently available for separate purchase: The lists it as only being available bundled with the base game or as part of the Destiny 2 Deluxe Edition, or in the Destiny 2 Expansion Pass. There's also no indication of a rollout date, but we'll let you know when we hear more.