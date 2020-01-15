How to unlock the secret Savior of Time emblem from the Corridors of Time in Destiny 2

(Image credit: Bungie)

With the latest weekly reset came a new mission to explore the Destiny 2 Corridors of Time, courtesy of Osiris on Mercury. A day later and some of the game's most popular streamers, aided by the big brains from r/raidsecrets , are still striving to solve a vast timey-wimey puzzle set inside a shifting monochromatic maze. Currently I don't know what the final reward will be, but I can show you how to unlock a sweet new emblem. It's called Savior of the Past, and in order to earn it all you need to do is follow these steps.

If you've done it right, you will now arrive in a wide open room which is different to the others. For one thing there's a stone coffin in the centre (is it our's, but in the future?). Approach the coffin and a prompt will appear on-screen that reads 'reveal'. Click it to receive the emblem. Move too close and you'll die, but still be able to respawn and grab the emblem. Odd. I've put a gallery of the symbols with their corresponding names below.

For the curious, I've also added a picture of the grave. As to what secrets the Corridors of Time still hold, your guess is as good as anyone's, though there is talk that it could be an exotic sword, because that's what's on top of the grave. Let's at least hope it isn't just a ghost, which was the prize for completing Niobe Labs, the game's previous bonkers puzzle.

Meanwhile, if you want to watch the community try to crack this one, I recommend heading over to Gladd's Twitch channel, where they're currently waist-deep in spreadsheets and energy drinks.