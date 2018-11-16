Destiny 2: Black Armory goes live on December 4

Bungie announced today that the Season of the Outlaw, the spaghetti western-inspired first season of Destiny 2: Forsaken, will come to an end of November 27. That date will also mark the beginning of the Season of the Forge, which will see the return of heavy machine guns. And one week after that, on December 4, the first of three expansions included in the Destiny 2: Forsaken annual pass will go live: the Black Armory.

This Week at Bungie, we brought the thunder.https://t.co/79IAtdrDH9 pic.twitter.com/FYxaEsn0WdNovember 15, 2018

The announcement is light on detail, but Bungie said that it will release a new video and "full gameplay calendar" that will break down what's coming over the remainder of the year on November 27, when the new season goes live.

"What we have planned are not the post-launch expansions you may have played in years past," the dev wrote.

"What will each Season hold for every player of Destiny 2? How will the Annual Pass add to that experience? These are the questions we want to answer as we introduce you to a whole way to to enjoy your hobby as a Guardians with new challenges to conquer and new rewards you’ll want to add to your inventory."

The update has a rundown of changes and updates coming prior to end of the current season, including increased rewards for the Gambit multiplayer mode and details on triumphs and quests that will (and will not) reset.

Bungie also warned that during the week between the beginning of the Season of the Forge and the opening of the Black Armory "Destiny 2 will be in a state of transition, and players may encounter a number of unforeseen issues." The support team is currently putting together a list of things you might run into during that week, and will share it when it's ready.