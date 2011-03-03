Depth trailer released. Play as a shark and bite your mates

How do you like your stealth? Dry or wet? Now you have the option to choose. Depth is a multiplayer stealth action game set in the ocean where you get to play as a shark and bite your friends online. Click more for a trailer announced at GDC and a bunch of screenshots.

The Depth Team have been busy developing their shark tech. As Alex Quick writes on the official website : "It was one of the most technically challenging and complex systems any of us have had the opportunity of developing in Unreal Engine. But now it's finished, and we are overjoyed." We'll have more news on Depth as it's announced.