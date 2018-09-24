Dell’s 27-inch 1440p IPS monitor with HDR is on sale for $220 today

If you're looking to upgrade your monitor without spending a king's ransom, you can snag a Dell 27-inch UltraThin (S2718D) today for $219.99 at Staples.

That's a savings of $480 over Dell's ambitious list price, and $380 less than the regular price that Staples list. Realistically, this monitor goes for less, though the sale price is still a big discount over the next lowest price we could find ($329 at Adorama). This is also the same monitor we highlighted in June when it was on sale for $320.

You don't find G-Sync or FreeSync support here. However, it does boast an IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, HDR10 support, 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space, and built-in USB 3.1 connectivity. It's worth noting that the brightness level is only rated for 300 nits, which is below the 400 nits that VESA requires for its entry-level DisplayHDR 400 certification. Also, the refresh rate tops out at 60Hz. Still, this is good option for the money.

Go here to grab this deal.

