Deathloop's first major update fixes framerate stuttering, adds DLSS

Deathloop has its first big update, which addresses a frustrating frame rate skipping issue, adds Nvidia DLSS support, bug fixes, and more. Clocking in at 11GB on PC, the player community's reaction on Reddit seems to be overwhelmingly positive, with some even saying it feels like playing a new game that brings it in line with the stability PS5 players were afforded early on.

The biggest fix is easily the camera/frame rate skipping issue that Arkane was previously investigating. A bug resulted in players seeing Deathloop's frame rate "stuttering" when using a mouse to control the game's camera. Bethesda released a patch a little over three weeks ago that partially addressed this issue, but it seems this latest update fully fixes the whole issue.

Another big addition is Nvidia DLSS . Deathloop already had support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution, but now RTX graphics card owners can enable Nvidia's DLSS to improve framerate and resolution.

If you're playing on a PS5 DualSense controller, you already got to experience Deathloop's rumble features. The new update lets PC players hear Julianna's taunts through the DualSense speaker, a nice touch that added a bit of immersion to Deathloop's story.

Arkane has also added a UI element that will warn you when your internet connection is poor, which should help soften the blow of getting meleed by a crafty Julianna who seems to flitter in and out of existence.

Mouse and keyboard users will also be happy to hear that using their mouse wheel to switch weapons will no longer drop them.

Other improvements include:

Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing

Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player

Improved audio mix quality

Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players

Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements

Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation

Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna

Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests

Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna

Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt

Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt

Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

I'm particularly fond of that fix to Aleksis' reactions. Trying to figure out which party guest he was each time proved more difficult than I'd hoped, even when I was carefully monitoring each partygoers' behavior. I more often than not just killed him using the Nexus slab to slaughter an entire room at once, hoping he'd be among the pile of bodies.