Dear Esther trailer has beautiful island vistas

The first official Dear Esther trailer has appeared on the Dear Esther site, celebrating its four IGF award nominations and upcoming release on Steam on February 14. It offers a short but haunting glimpse of the island that you explore for the duration of the game. As you move over its hills and through its caves, you'll uncover scraps of narration that resonate with the environment, resulting in an interactive letter of "love, loss, guilt and redemption." It also looks as though it's going to be the most beautiful thing ever made with the Source Engine.

