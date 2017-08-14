Deadlight: Director's Cut is currently free on GOG

Fancy playing a side-scrolling cinematic platformer about surviving in a zombie apocalypse? Well you're in luck, because Deadlight: Director's Cut is currently available free on GOG – no strings attached, just go over here and grab it.

The game was originally released exclusively for Xbox 360 (remember that thing?) back in 2014, before hitting PC several months later. This is the director's cut, which adds a bunch of content and looks marginally better, and which was released last year. It's definitely worth a look if you're into stuff like Another World – it's one of those platformers, in other words, where it's less about timing and reflexes and more about being smart.

At the time of writing, this offer will expire in just over 37 hours, so hop to it.