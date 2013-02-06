Dead Space 3 Awakened DLC coming in March

Leaving no vacuum between the game's release and the first DLC plug, EA and Visceral announced today that Dead Space 3 Awakened will release on Origin next month for $10. There are no other details on the DLC except Executive Producer Steve Papoutsis' tease that we'll experience "some of the most disturbing content" we've ever seen in a Dead Space game. As it already sounds like an ESRB descriptor, we'll tentatively define "disturbing content" as Intense Violence, Blood and Gore, Strong Language, and possibly Sudden Decapitation.

Gamers are going to "love it," concludes Papoutsis, whose statement follows overall critical praise for Dead Space 3, which just released today. EA was quick to point that out, too, calling out Game Informer's 9.75, AusGamers' 9.0, and other high scores in its announcement.

Our review of the series' co-op twist is forthcoming. In the meantime, here's what we've heard about its microtransactions and the so-called "straight port" to the PC. The latter may not be as bad as it sounds, as the options menu doesn't look very offensive when peeped through YouTube .