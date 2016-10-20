Dead Rising 4 DLC brings back timer-based missions, adds mini golf

When he's not going to the mall, having lunch, and slaughtering the undead, it appears Dead Rising 4's head honcho Frank West enjoys a spot of mini golf—that's if the incoming open world zombie survival game's proposed DLC is anything to by.

As featured on Xbox News Wire, Capcom and Microsoft revealed the game's $24.99 (UK/Euro price not detailed as yet) Season Pass, and also detailed its three forthcoming DLC packs. The Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack is a cosmetic update that adds "festive weapons, zombies, vehicles, costumes and more". Then there's the preposterously named Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf which adds, yup, 18 rounds of mini golf.

Here, "the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall", as you smash an oversized ball around all the while steering clear of zombie horde hazards.

Lastly, Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising reintroduces the time-sensitive missions of previous games. Here's the skinny on that as per Capcom and Microsoft's words:

"In this DLC, Frank West is freshly infected and needs to find a cure before he becomes a zombie and is lost forever. While searching for a cure, Frank discovers that everything is not the same as it was; zombies are getting smarter, people cannot be trusted and paramilitary forces are plotting to wipe out Willamette.

"Frank has a limited time before he reverts to the full zombie state and the city is wiped out. Frank will have to get to the truth first… or die trying."

Dead Rising 4 is due December 6. Here's another look at the latest trailer: