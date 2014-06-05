Dead Rising 3 announced for PC, will release this Summer

And another E3 announcement misses the conference. Earlier this week, Dead Rising 3 appeared on the Steam database , leading to speculation that it was coming to PC. Capcom have now confirmed that speculation with a trailer, and with the words "Dead Rising 3 for PC".

According to the trailer's description, "PC gamers will be able to experience the hordes of horror at high PC resolutions with fully optimized visuals for the wide screen, upgraded textures on characters, backgrounds and in-game objects". In other words, it'll be a PC game. Next, they'll be telling us it will have Steam achievements and trading cards... oh, wait. "Dead Rising 3 for PC will include Steam platform support with Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud, Steam Trading Cards, global leaderboards and full game controller support."

Anyway, a new Dead Rising. If you've played a previous one, you'll know what to expect: silly costumes, crafted weapons and an absurd number of zombies.