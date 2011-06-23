Dead Island screenshots have dodgy haircuts and zombie violence

Four new Dead Island screens have appeared, showing the back of playable character Logan's head in action. Even this limited glimpse of his scalp is enough to tell us that he's sporting the horrendous not-quite-a-mohican hairstyle that we thought we'd seen the last of with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Soap Mactavish . While Logan's head lingers in the uncanny valley of haircuts, his hands are busy fending off the zombie apocalypse that has gripped Dead Island's open world paradise.

For a better idea of how Dead Island will work, check out the eleven minutes of developer-narrated in-game action, or have a look over the screenshots released at this year's E3 conference.