Dead Island Epidemic is a free-to-play MOBA

Kill zombies. Survive. Loot. Complete fetch quests. That's the core gameplay loop in Dead Island, a series that hasn't really proven itself yet but manages to sell really well anyway. As a result of the latter, publisher Deep Silver has announced a new MOBA based on the franchise. According to the publisher, the game will "pit three teams of players against each other in a desperate fight for survival." So don't expect a relaxing, non-intense fight for survival.

Deep Silver is set to reveal more at Gamescom later this month, as well as more news regarding "the Dead Island universe as a whole." If you're keen to play the Dead Island games then now is probably the best time to get on board: this month's Humble Bundle is Deep Silver themed, and if you pay more than the average pledge you get a free copy of Dead Island GOTY. Pay $25 or more and you'll also get Dead Island: Riptide. All up, nine games are included so best check it out .