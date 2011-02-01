DC Universe Online end-game content trailer released

Sony have released a DC Universe Online trailer to highlight end-game content.

Preventing Mr Freeze from freezing Arkham Asylum? Maybe. Negotiating a toxic maze? Probably not. Facing the pantheon of DC's magical characters? If we're in the mood. Group raids in the Batcave? YES! Where do we sign up?

What's your experience of DC Universe Online? Have you reached the level cap yet? What's Batman really like?