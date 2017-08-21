Popular

PC Gamer UK Podcast 52: I have a complicated relationship with Bathtub Geralt

By

Discussing the PCG Top 100.

Oh snap, it’s the PC Gamer Top 100! Samuel, Phil and Andy—yes, he’s here this week—run through the entire thing, making brutally honest judgements based on a list voted for by almost 20 PC Gamer staffers and freelancers. Why not follow along at home, with a copy of PC Gamer in your hands? (You do have a copy, right?)

Download: Episode 52: I have a complicated relationship with Bathtub Geralt. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.   

Discussed: The PC Gamer Top 100, 2017

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from The Witcher III: Wild Hunt.

