DayZ being developed as a standalone game: "this is the end of the beginning"

"That's right, this is actually happening," reads a tweet from the official DayZ dev twitter feed. "DayZ will be developed as a standalone game." A post on the DayZ site from Dean "Rocket" Hall announces that Bohemia Interactive are developing DayZ as a full game, and he'll be heading up development as lead designer.

"Development and updates of the mod will continue in parallel with the development of the game, so anyone who is playing the mod now will be able to continue to do so. The project will follow the Minecraft development model; fast iterations with the community alpha available for a heavily discounted price," he explains.

There's a fresh official site for the standalone game over at DayZGame.com . The announcement follows news earlier today that the DayZ mod has more than one million unique players .