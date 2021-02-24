Days Gone system requirements released, ultrawide support confirmed

It isn't Bloodborne, but it's nice to see former PS4-exclusive Days Gone coming to PC later this year. Following yesterday's announcement the game has appeared on Steam, and along with the system requirements there's a bit of info on how the PC version will improve on the console one.

The most notable of these is ultrawide monitor support, but it'll also have unlocked framerates and improved graphics. The latter includes "increased level of details, field of view [and] foliage draw distances."

Meanwhile, the system requirements aren't too hectic: you can play it with a GTX 780. Check out the full details below:

Minimum system requirements for Days Gone

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Additional Notes: SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

Recommended system requirements for Days Gone

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Additional Notes: SSD for storage is recommended

Days Gone releases in spring, or autumn in Australia. It's the first of seemingly several first-party Sony games coming to PC in the vague future (though Horizon Zero Dawn hit Steam last year).