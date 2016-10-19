Darksiders Warmastered Edition delayed

The Darksiders Warmastered Edition, with improvements including better rendering, enhanced textures, and 4K resolution, was announced in June and scheduled for release in October. Which is now. Alas, publisher THQ Nordic said today that it's going to need a little more time to pull the game together. Specific reasons for the delay weren't provided, but the good news is that it won't be a long wait: The Darksiders redo is now slated to hit PC on November 29, one week after its console release on November 22.

Nordic also announced a new release date for The Dwarves, an action-RPG being developed by King Art. That game had been slated for a summer release and then pushed back to fall, and now has been nailed down to December 1. We haven't looked at The Dwarves previously (this is not, to be clear, the "combat adventure" game We Are the Dwarves) but it was a pretty big Kickstarter success last year, and the trailer shows potential (aside from that horridly inappropriate selection of music). King Art's Book of Unwritten Tales games were really quite good too, which at the very least is evidence that the studio knows how to make a decent game.

The Dwarves is on Steam, and there's a trailer for your viewing pleasure below. More information about the changes coming in the Darksiders Warmastered Edition can be found on the THQ Nordic website.