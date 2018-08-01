Darksiders 3 trailer shows environmental puzzles with fire magic and bomb bugs

Darksiders 3 will be out in November, we learned last month, and will feature some head-scratching environmental puzzles. The set pieces demoed by IGN First below look a tad more sophisticated than previous Darksiders games—but nonetheless boast their share of pressure plates, cave networks, and ancient contraptions.

Here's almost six minutes of puzzlework (slight spoilers, naturally), hosted by Gunfire Games' design director John Pearl and lead level designer Richard Vorodi.

"How it works is, basically, the closer you get to the fantasy elements of the game, the more fantastic the puzzle elements become," explains Pearl above. "When you're on the surface of New York, you're going to see way tamer things than you would down here in the centre of the Earth."

Between that and the in-game, demon-slaying footage we saw back in December, I'm looking forward to THQ Nordic's latest. Here's what we learned of Darksiders 3's plot then:

Return to an apocalyptic planet Earth in Darksiders 3, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players take on the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The Charred Council calls upon Fury to battle from the heights of heaven down through the depths of hell in a quest to restore humanity and prove that she is the most powerful of the Horsemen.

As a mage, Fury relies on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil. The expansive Darksiders 3 game world is presented as an open-ended, living, free-form planet Earth that is dilapidated by war and decay, and overrun by nature. Fury will move back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the Darksiders 3 story.

Fancy that? Darksiders 3 is due November 27.