Dark Souls debug leaks: you can now play as Artorias of the Abyss

Original webm video above created by NeoGAF poster Havel

The debug version of Dark Souls has found its way online, enabling all sorts of interesting new options: Disable gravity, play as other characters, adjust animation speed, and a whole lot more. It can also be used for less benevolent purposes, so some caution is obviously warranted, but if you want to get in on the fun, Reddit and NeoGAF have you covered.

The Dark Souls subreddit actually takes a relatively cautious approach to the debug, acknowledging that the majority of the community wants to talk about its capabilities but asking that users not post links to the executable. "It's easy enough to find on Google as it is and it would be good if /r/darksouls could maintain a healthy relationship with Namco Bandai," it wrote.

Over on NeoGAF, however, you can find such links, as well as instructions on how to install and use it. I'd still recommend reading through the thread before digging too deeply into the game's hidden recesses: As one poster noted, playing with the "GameData > Change Character Param" option on your main save will overwrite your character. It also runs entirely on the client side, meaning you can't invade other worlds disguised as an NPC or boss, but it will connect with the Steam beta version of Dark Soul as well as other debugs.

Playing as Artorias is just one of the cool things you can do with the debug build, as it lets you cycle through all the game's models, or clip through the game world and see how it was put together. Or you could play as a freakishly tall mimic. Why not?