It should be a happy day for Dark Souls 2 fans—that is, if any enthusiastic explorer of a bleak, punishing world can understand a concept like "happy". Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin is out, bringing DirectX 11 support, new enemy placements, tougher enemies, and new items and armour.

Cool, right? Except all of that costs £20/$30 to upgrade to. (£12/$20 if you own all the DLC as well.)

Here's the launch trailer:

If you're yet to buy DS2, the new version is a great package. For those looking to upgrade, it's a steep price. Not only that, but saves and other features won't transfer across to the new version.

"Online play, saves and achievements between these two versions are incompatible," explains a note on the Steam page for the original version. "Purchasing one version will not get you access to the other version."

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin comes bundled with all three DLC packs. It costs £30/$40 for those not looking to upgrade.