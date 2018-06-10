Cyberpunk 2077 trailer secretly confirms there will be no microtransactions

Freeze-frame of Cyberpunk 2077... easter egg FAQ hidden behind! oooOOO pic.twitter.com/d3NgFulOIYJune 10, 2018

We're currently going nuts over the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer, and not just because it's our first look at one of the most anticipated games in years. Tucked in the end of the trailer is a secret, hidden letter from developer CD Projekt Red. The letter's a bit garbled, but that doesn't stop it from addressing a few critical questions fans might have about the game:

When? "When we told you we would only release the game when it's ready, we meant it... patience is still required."

How big? "Seriously big, but..., to be honest, we have no bloody clue."

Free DLC/Expansions/DRM Free? "Expect nothing less."

Microtransactions? "In a single player role-playing game? Are you nuts?"

Click the image below to take a full-size look for yourself: