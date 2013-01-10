Cyberpunk 2077 trailer: mass-murdering robot lady versus cyborg cop

CD Projekt RED have given us our first glimpse of their sci-fi RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Well, a sumptuously pre-rendered version of its world, at any rate. There's not much in the way of detail about the game itself here—we'll have to wait until next month for that—but what we see paints a picture of the dystopian Night City, replete with flickering neon skyline, flying cars, scantily-clad, bulletproof androids and heavily-armed police-o-bots.

Some accompanying bumpf fleshes out the technology fuelling the chaos of this dark future: it's now possible to stream another person's experience—their thoughts, emotions and sensations—straight into your own neural system via special brain augmentations. This ultimate form of escapism, referred to as "braindancing", has reduced the lower-rung of society to junkies, who choose to swap their own squalid reality for another, better life, while those looking for illicit kicks plug themselves into something altogether worse: the minds of psychos and serial killers.

I'd imagine that's what we're seeing here: the last moments of a murderously malfunctioning lady-bot's life, as played back through a neural jack. Or, in our case, YouTube.