Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a spin-off anime from Studio Trigger

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting an anime spin-off produced by Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia's Studio Trigger. Edgerunners is "a standalone story set in the same universe" as Cyberpunk 2077, says producer Saya Elder. "The stage is Night City, but everything else is totally new."

Airing on Netflix in 2022, Edgerunners will spin its yarn across ten episodes, focusing on one of Night City's street kids. He's become an edgerunner—another name for the universe's cyberpunks.

Details are sparse at the moment, and Studio Trigger hasn't shown off any art yet, but it will apparently be an anime "that both Cyberpunk fans and those who are not so familiar with the game can enjoy." But if you're reading this, you're probably going to be watching it because of the game.

The best bit of this announcement is Studio Trigger being in charge, with co-founder Hiroyuki Imaishi directing (known for Gurren Lagann, Kill La Kill, and the 2019 film Promare, which has some wild animation).

A comic spin-off, Trauma Team, is also coming in September.