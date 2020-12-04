Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a massive 464-page strategy guide at launch

The internet is awash with user guides for pretty much every game you could name, but there's still something nice about a physical strategy guide. Cyberpunk 2077 is getting one, and not only does it look like a neat coffee table book, it's also a whooping 464 pages long. Verily a tome of Tolstoyan proportions.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Complete Official Guide releases on December 10 alongside the game, and it looks pretty thorough: in addition to outlining the "specifics of all key gameplay systems" and walkthroughs for every quest, the book contains a flowchart showing the possible options and culminations of each quest, as well as how they all interact with each other.

That's arguably the best feature, but there are also annotated maps and a guide to character creation. The book comes in two editions: the standard paperback edition is 464 pages ($24.99 / AU$39.95) while the hardcover collector's edition is 496 pages ($39.99 / AU$59.95), and comes with a bunch of extra images. There's more info on the publisher's website, including where to buy it in the US, Canada and Australia.

It should be stressed that this is an official guide: there are a handful of unofficial guides already available on Amazon, and you probably want to avoid buying them. Anything purporting to be a strategy guide for a game that isn't released yet, without the blessing of CD Projekt Red, is probably a fake.

Because book trailers are a thing now, here's one for the official Cyberpunk 2077 guide:

It may be hard to believe, but Cyberpunk 2077 is actually releasing next week. Here are nine very useful ways to prepare for the game's imminent release, and here's a look at the eight year wait for CD Projekt Red's massive RPG.