Cyberpunk 2077 flying mod lets you soar over Night City

No, I didn't find my character some black market cyberware for his calves that let him leap like the Hulk across Night City. Despite the pose you see in the screenshot above, this is more of a Superman kinda thing.

With the Freefly Mod for Cyberpunk 2077, you can leave the pavement behind and straight-up fly. A simple tap of the 5 key activates your new superpower, and then it's just a matter of steering yourself through the air with WASD, plus space and shift to change your elevation. Air travel has never been easier.

The flight (for me at least) isn't super smooth—it's a tad jittery, in fact, even at low speeds like in the gif I made above (you can change the speed of your flight with the 6 and 7 keys). But it's still pretty cool to get up in the air and check out Night City from a new perspective. The Freefly mod requires the Cyberengine Tweaks mod to get running, so make sure you install that, too.

Soaring over Night City is nice because I was honestly disappointed there weren't a couple of flying options in Cyberpunk 2077. I'm not saying I think V should fly around like Iron Man, but a hovercar or two would have been welcome. Except for a helicopter ride and hover-limo trip at a couple points in the game, you're pretty much stuck on the ground.

I'm hoping someone eventually mods in a Bladerunner Spinner so I can glide around Night City in style. In the meantime, this will have to do.