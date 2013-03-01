Cyberpunk 2077 devs considering multiple languages, requiring translator implant

It's still early days in the Cyberpunk 2077 development process - what with CD Projekt RED also having a 100+ hour fantasy RPG to tackle. Not that it's stopping them from sharing some of the details they've been kicking around internally. Speaking to dubscore.pl , CD Projekt RED's Sebastian Stepien reveals the developer's plan to record all NPCs in their original, intended language - with an translator implant acting as your in-game Babelfish.

"Decisions are not yet made, but we are thinking about some kind of system which could tell more about the game world," Stepien says. "The idea is to record everything in its original language. If there are, for example, Mexicans in the game, they will speak with slang. All performed by Mexican actors."

"Then a player could try a translating implant, and according to its level, he will get better or worse translation."

Stepien goes on to say that the move would help solve a fairly big believability issue - that Polish actors trying to ape LA slang just wouldn't sound convincing. Certainly it would be fantastically atmospheric. And while a steadily improving translation sounds like a lot of work, it's a clever touch that would potentially gel perfectly with the theme.

Thanks, Reddit .