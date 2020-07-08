Cyberpunk 2077 concept art reveals Westbrook, a playground for the rich

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

You won't be able to hang out in the streets of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City until November, but you can still get a taste of the mega-city through some lavish concept art CD Projekt Red has been showing off on Twitter.

The latest art exhibition is all about Westbrook, apparently the nicest place to live in Night City—if you can afford it. The district is home to the city's celebrities and corporate big wigs. The really rich bastards live in North Oak, an area of Westbrook that used to be rife with crime but is now nice and secure thanks to expensive private security teams patrolling the streets.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

While you won't find gangs in North Oak, Westbrook still hosts plenty of criminals. In Charter Hill, corpos hoping to one day be able to afford a house in North Oak drive around in armoured vehicles with bodyguards to protect them from attacks. Japantown, meanwhile, serves as a base for most of Night City's Yakuza families, as well as plenty of gaming parlours.

Night City has a strong Asian influence, particularly Japanese, and it was Asian corporations that were largely responsible for rebuilding Westbrook and other parts of the city after they were destroyed in a nuclear attack in 2023.

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Last week, it was Watson in the spotlight. Like Westbrook, it's changed a lot over the years, but it's been trending down. It used to be a wealthy district for the corpos, but the suits have been replaced by gangs like Maelstrom and Tyger Claws. It's the bad part of town, apparently.

Andy Kelly had a few hours to explore Night City last month, so check out his Cyberpunk 2077 hands-on to see what he made of the fancy open world.