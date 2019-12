CS:GO crosshair generator is a must-use web tool for all players

A tiny PSA for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive players: Skarbo's web-based CS:GO crosshair generator is really handy. The tool lets you build a crosshair dynamically, then spits out the corresponding console commands for you to paste in-game or into an autoexec file. After 416 hours spent in CS:GO I can't believe it took me this long to stumble on this.

Skarbo's web tool has actually been around in various forms for a year-plus , but @lordstreetguru kindly pointed us in its direction after having a look at our CS:GO tweaks guide . CS:GO does, of course, have an in-game settings section for fiddling with your crosshair and other UI elements, but it doesn't give you full control.

Below, a few useful and completely dumb crosshairs I built:

Static cyan dot

cl_crosshairalpha "255";cl_crosshaircolor "4";cl_crosshaircolor_b "0";cl_crosshaircolor_r "0";cl_crosshaircolor_g "255";cl_crosshairdot "1";cl_crosshairgap "0";cl_crosshairsize "0";cl_crosshairstyle "2";cl_crosshairusealpha "1";cl_crosshairthickness "2";cl_fixedcrosshairgap "0";cl_crosshair_outline "0";cl_crosshair_outline_draw "0";

White, semi-transparent large cross, dynamic, foolish

cl_crosshairalpha "118";cl_crosshaircolor "5";cl_crosshaircolor_b "255";cl_crosshaircolor_r "255";cl_crosshaircolor_g "255";cl_crosshairdot "1";cl_crosshairgap "-5";cl_crosshairsize "53";cl_crosshairstyle "2";cl_crosshairusealpha "1";cl_crosshairthickness "3.5";cl_fixedcrosshairgap "-5";cl_crosshair_outline "0";cl_crosshair_outline_draw "0";

Blocky, weird blue dynamic dot thing

cl_crosshairalpha "255";cl_crosshaircolor "3";cl_crosshaircolor_b "0";cl_crosshaircolor_r "0";cl_crosshaircolor_g "255";cl_crosshairdot "1";cl_crosshairgap "0";cl_crosshairsize "2";cl_crosshairstyle "2";cl_crosshairusealpha "1";cl_crosshairthickness "4";cl_fixedcrosshairgap "0";cl_crosshair_outline "0";cl_crosshair_outline_draw "0";

GeT_RiGhT 's green static crosshair (a selectable option in Skarbo's tool)

