Popular

Crysis 3's latest trailer tours the innards of its new gun

By

After the last video inexplicably decided to be backwards, I was wondering what the gimmick for the next in Crysis 3's 7 Wonders series would be. Maybe it would play upside-down, or entirely in sepia, or be madly rotating like a hyper-violent level of Super Hexagon. Turns out it was none of the above. Instead, we get a somewhat fetishistic view of the game's new Typhoon gun. Think the opening to Fight Club, with sci-fi weaponry replacing Edward Norton's head and face.

From the trailer description: "Meet the Typhoon: one of the world's most lethal weapons, firing 500 rounds a second." Yikes, not even Sasha can manage that much.

The narration is sticking with ridiculously overblown hyperbole then. "It's the purest form of expression" - really? Still, the Typhoon appears to be marvellous at shredding alien/robot things into tiny chunks. I look forward to doing that.

Crysis 3 is due out February 21 in Europe and Australia and February 19 in USA.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments