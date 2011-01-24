Crysis 2 multiplayer trailer released

A new trailer from Crytek showcases some of the fun you'll be having in Crysis 2's multiplayer. You can watch it after the jump.

The footage shows off some death match and Crash Site action (where players must defend drop pods from the opposing team). It does a good job of demonstrating the Nanosuit's various abilities, including stealth kills and kicking cars over. It is, naturally, all very pretty.

Unfortunately for us PC crowd, the final message is a bit of a kick in the teeth: "Xbox 360 exclusive multiplayer demo begins January 25th". Nice one, Crytek. Nice one.