Crucial's 2TB MX500 SSD is just $209 today, its lowest price ever (sold out)

Update: This SSD is now unavailable.

We've seen fantastic SSD deals throughout the Black Friday period, but for those looking for a higher capacity drive than the 500GB or 1TB options, today's deal is perfect. You can get Crucial's MX500 2TB SATA SSD for just $209 on Amazon. Its previous low was $326 mark, so that's a mighty saving.

The Crucial MX500 is one of our top choices for SSDs. We praised it for striking a perfect balance between reliability, affordability and performance. There probably won't be a better opportunity to pick up a SATA drive at a price this good during Cyber Monday. Speaking of which, keep an eye on our Cyber Monday deals page throughout the day, which we've been updating non-stop since the discounts started breaking out late Sunday.