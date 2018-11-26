Crucial's 2TB MX500 SSD is just $209 today, its lowest price ever (sold out)

Update: This SSD is now unavailable.
We've seen fantastic SSD deals throughout the Black Friday period, but for those looking for a higher capacity drive than the 500GB or 1TB options, today's deal is perfect. You can get Crucial's MX500 2TB SATA SSD for just $209 on Amazon. Its previous low was $326 mark, so that's a mighty saving.
Crucial MX500 2TB SATA SSD | $208.99 ($121 off)
The 1TB Crucial MX500 is one of our top choices for an SSD, and now the massive 2TB version is at its lowest price ever. Buy at Amazon.
The Crucial MX500 is one of our top choices for SSDs. We praised it for striking a perfect balance between reliability, affordability and performance. There probably won't be a better opportunity to pick up a SATA drive at a price this good during Cyber Monday. Speaking of which, keep an eye on our Cyber Monday deals page throughout the day, which we've been updating non-stop since the discounts started breaking out late Sunday.
