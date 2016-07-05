Crooked cop simulator This Is the Police will be out this month

This Is the Police, the game about a cop on the cusp of retirement who has to decide just how far he's willing to go to feather his nest, will be out on July 28. Developer Weappy Studio revealed the date today alongside a new gameplay trailer that highlights some of the unsavory things you might have to do to make a half-million dollars in a serious hurry.

It's sketchy all around—secret bank accounts, card games with men of low moral fiber, options to commit felonious assault against people who may or may not be guilty of a crime—but things don't really go sideways until we get into the basement, with the hacksaw, and the bolt cutters, and the car battery, and the guy hanging by his wrists off camera. A little bit of corruption for some retirement skrilla is one thing, but this is just dark.

You don't have to go down that path—at least not quite that far—but on the other hand, you don't want to spend your pensionable years working part-time shifts at the local Dollar King, either. And of course there's that whole “enforcing the law” thing, too. You should probably try to stay on top of that.

This Is the Police will be available for $15 from Steam and GOG.