Corsair’s SFF gaming desktop gets a six-core upgrade starting at $2,800

Corsair has managed to pack even more power inside its compact Corsair One gaming desktop, the same one that earned a favorable 92 score around a year ago when we reviewed it. Taking advantage of Intel's Coffee Lake platform, Corsair added two new models, the Corsair One Pro Plus and Corsair One Elite.

Both models sport an upgraded Z370 motherboard, versus the Z270 hardware that Corsair used for last year's SKUs. This was necessary to support the 6-core/12-thread Core i7-8700K processor that is tucked inside of both the Pro Plus and Elite variants.

Outside of pricing, the only difference between the two new models is the amount and type of RAM—the Pro Plus wields a pair of 8GB Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4-2400 memory for 16GB total, and the One Elite is stuffed with 32GB (2x16GB) of the company's Veagance LPX DDR4-2666.

For gaming, both models boast a liquid cooled GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, providing plenty of grunt in combination with the Core i7-8700K processor. And on the storage side, these systems pair a 480GB M.2 NVMe solid state drive with a 2TB hard drive (5,400 RPM), all of which is powered by a 500W power supply.

Corsair is using the exact same chassis as last year. It measures 6.9 x 6.9 x 14.9 inches, which is just a few inches taller than a Mac Pro, but with a futuristic design that doesn't look like a trash bin. The system remains "impressively compact," as we noted last year.

The new models are also expensive, with MSRPs that are in line with what premium boutique builders charge. Corsair's asking price for $2,800 for the Pro Plus, and $2,999 for the Elite. Both are available now.