Corsair Vengeance K65 mechanical keyboard is on sale for $55

If you're looking for a mechanical keyboard that keeps things relatively simple, you should check out Corsair's Vengeance K65. It's a compact keyboard without RGB lighting, and it's on sale for just $55 at Newegg.

It's not just missing RGB lighting, there is no backlight at all on this plank. What it has instead are gray colored keycaps for the WASD and arrow keys and an anodized aluminum frame. Otherwise, there's nothing real flashy about this keyboard.

The Vengeance K65 uses Cherry MX Red key switches, which are linear, light, and comparatively quiet. Check out our guide on mechanical key switches for more details on Cherry MX Reds and other switch types.

Corsair built this keyboard for portability and for desktops with not a lot of space. It measures 1.5 x 14 x 6.5 inches. The trade off is that it doesn't have a dedicated number pad or macro keys.

You can grab the Vengeance K65 on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.