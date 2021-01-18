Control hits Xbox Game Pass for PC this week

Control was a brilliant and weird return to form for Remedy, with James describing it as "a doozy" in his review—that means it's good. In addition to being a fun game to play, it's also one of the best showcases for ray tracing, so if you've recently purchased a capable card, it's something you probably want to investigate.

And that's a bit easier now, because as of January 21 it'll be part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC line-up. The addition was confirmed on Twitter earlier today, and it'll join what's becoming a very substantial line-up: check out the full Xbox Game Pass for PC game list.

Xbox Game Pass for PC exited beta last September and now costs $10 a month (or AU$10.95). At the moment, your first month can be had for a single dollar. Just quietly, that's plenty of time to finish Control and sample the rest of the catalogue.

Control came in at 73 in our list of the top 100 PC games, which is 72 placements below the number one game for PC, Clustertruck. Joke! The real results are here.