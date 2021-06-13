Contraband is a 1970s co-op smuggling game from the Just Cause team

Avalanche Studios, the folks behind Mad Max, Rage 2, and Just Cause are building a new co-op open world game. While we didn't get a look at any gameplay, a short teaser trailer debuted during Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, taking us on a short tour of a cluttered warehouse.

We see a muddy car, junk everywhere, and what looks like some plans to steal a gilded chest. The YouTube description gives us a bit more to go on, describing Contraband as a "co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan."

It's an Xbox exclusive, hitting Gamepass day one, and coming to PC, of course. No release date was provided.