Confused by Deathloop? Here's a timelooping assassin explainer video

Just a few days after it dropped a new trailer for Dishonored plus Groundhog Day shooter Deathloop, which featured some absolutely slapping music, Arkane has released a lovely explainer of just what's going on in the game and what it looks like to do that.

The explainer talks about how you'll play the same day over and over, trying to take down a set of bad assassins in the name of freeing yourself from the loop. Each time you loop you'll have a better idea of what the bad guys' schedules are for the day across the island sandbox—eventually allowing you to figure out where, when, and how to take them all out in the same day so you can escape.

It's about wild shooting and subtle assassinations blended with supernatural powers, something we've come to expect from the developers of the Dishonored franchise. Did I mention there's a dynamic assassin out there trying to kill you as well?

What I'm saying here is that Deathloop speedruns are probably going to be lit.

For more about the Dishonored devs' next game, here's everything we know about Deathloop. Deathloop is set to come out on May 21, and will be available on Steam and Bethesda.net.