Competitive League of Legends quiz game coming to Steam

While the League of Legends World Championships are just getting started, a new type of competitive LoL is on its way to Steam. League of Guessing is an unofficial LoL trivia game that originally came out on iOS and Android, and is coming to PC for free sometime this month.

It's played either solo or 3v3 online, but either way the objective is to identify a League of Legends champion as fast as you can based on illustrations of their abilities. Answering correctly earns you IP (the same name as LoL's actual in-game currency) and lets you unlock more clues for different champions. It's a testament to just how many characters LoL has added over the years that an entire game can be based around not knowing what each one does.

League of Guessing is already very popular on mobile, with over 23k reviews and at least one million installs on the Google Play store . Interestingly, Riot is actually pretty good about fan games using their art assets (which this does extensively) as long as those games are free and without microtransactions. Riot has its community creation guidelines detailed here, and apart from using the LoL logo, League of Guessing seems to be following all the rules, including putting the following disclaimer on its Steam page:

"League Of Guessing isn't endorsed by Riot Games and doesn't reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League Of Legends. League Of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League Of Legends © Riot Games, Inc."