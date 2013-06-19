Come play Counter-Strike:GO on our new Arms Race server

We recently set up a ridiculous number of servers for the latest and greatest games—plus a few classics. To celebrate, we want you to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with us tonight!

The festivities will kick off on our new Arms Race server that features some of the coolest Arms Race-compatible maps on the Steam Workshop.

We've also got plans for Community Fridays that'll take place every single Friday here at PC Gamer. The game will change each week, but the time will always stay the same— 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT .

How to join



Join the PC Gamer Steam Group to be notified of events



Subscribe to our CS:GO Steam Workshop Classic map collection and Arms Race map collection (this will auto-download and auto-update the maps we run on our server through Steam—MAXIMUM CONVENIENCE!)

Join the server (“PCGamer.com | Custom Map Arms Race IP: 8.6.76.59:27015) around 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT

Have fun; be the kind of person you'd like to play games with



Thanks to GameServers for hosting all of our amazing servers. Think we're missing an amazing map, mod, or config? Shoot an email to ben@pcgamer.com or jake@pcgamer.com .

If you're not a fan of CS:GO, jump into some of our other game servers or join us this Friday for the first ever Community Friday.