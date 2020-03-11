How to collect cash in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally released, introducing two new modes: Battle Royale and Plunder. If you already own the game, you'll find Warzone sandwiched between Multiplayer and Co-Op in the Modern Warfare menu. Alternatively, you can download Call of Duty: Warzone and jump into the action without having to shell out the money for the base game as it's free-to-play.

Warzone's battle royale consists of three-person squads and has a heavy focus on cash, which you can use to buy various items that will give you an advantage. Money really does make the world go around in both Battle Royale and Plunder, and if you don't have enough of the green stuff, your rampage across Verdansk will be more challenging. From searching the surrounding area, to prying it from eliminated foes, here are all the ways you can collect cash in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Collecting cash

Search buildings

Scour buildings for bundles of cash and you may be surprised by how much you manage to find. Money is strewn throughout rooms in small bundles. Larger bundles can also be found inside bags and supply boxes.

Loot enemies

If you're confident in your ability to eliminate other players, and let's be honest, if you're playing a battle royale game then you should be, this is a good way to supplement your piggy bank. Cash drops from eliminated opponents similarly to gear, simply run over it to pick it up.

Complete contracts

Contracts are mini-missions that you can find across the map. These optional tasks have substantial bounties that will pay big bucks if you manage to fulfil their requirements. Contracts are marked on the map with a magnifying glass icon and will highlight where you need to go in order to complete them. There are three types of contract: Bounty contracts will challenge you to kill another player, Recon contracts require you to secure a specific location, and Scavenger contracts will have you looting specific supply boxes.

What can you buy with your hard-earned cash?

Tthere are plenty of things you can spend your money on. Once you're happy with your stash, head over to a Buy Station (marked as a shopping trolley on your map) and press F to interact with it. From here you can purchase a selection of useful items, from armor to killstreaks. There's even an option to purchase the redeployment of an eliminated teammate:

Armor Plate Bundle - $1500

Shield Turret - $2000

Cluster Strike - $3000

Gas Mask - $3000

Precision Airstrike - $3500

UAV - $4000

Self-Revive Kit - $4500

Munitions Box - $5000

Loadout Drop Marker - $6000

Teammate Redeployment - $4500 (per player)

If you're struggling to afford an item that you desperately need, or can't quite afford to redeploy and teammate, remember that you can drop your cash to give it to another team member. Press Tab and left-click on your cash to drop it and pool your money together.