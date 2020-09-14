Cloud Gardens is a quietly beautiful vision of the post-apocalypse

There's something poetic about nature taking over urban spaces. Places like Berlin's overgrown abandoned amusement park and the fishing village on Shengshan Island in China that's half concrete and half vegetation holds an eerie beauty that no man-made structure can offer. It's like a glimpse into another time, a snapshot of the kind of post-apocalyptic landscapes found in games like The Last of Us and Nier: Automata.

Cloud Gardens is a celebration of plants reclaiming what has been abandoned. The empty steel and stone shells of forgotten buildings are the perfect playground for plants to thrive and in this calming and all-around lovely gardening sim it's your job to breathe new life into tiny dioramas of urban spaces in decay, using different seeds to help plants overgrow them.

Each little diorama tasks you with covering the entire scene with lush vegetation by planting seeds and coaxing them to grow. Each seed thrives in different ways depending on its surroundings. Just like with other gardening games, deciding where your plants will thrive best is key, even if you are in the ruins of an abandoned parking lot.

For example, the ivy-like plant grows best when it's given a wall or structure to climb, making it perfect for covering the sides of buildings. The pink floral plant, which looks a bit like alien fuchsias, grow best when they are hanging from lamp posts or road signs.

Once you have planted your seeds, it's time to help your greenery thrive by placing salvaged objects they can grow on to within the scene. These objects can be anything from empty beer bottles to hulking empty caravans, and when placed they help plants to take over by providing them with energy. This delicate balance of plant life and urban objects cleverly transforms something like a rusty old trolley into an important accessory in your perfect post-apocalyptic vignette.

This turns Cloud Gardens into a meditative puzzle game. Each vignette has a plant meter which fills up when you successfully coax your plants around the space. As your plants thrive, they will produce more seeds which means more plants, and when the meter reaches its target, you're free to move onto the next scene in a long string of vignettes.

What I love about Cloud Gardens is that it turns the most unlikely spaces into a plant paradise. Refrigerator graveyards, long-forgotten apartment blocks, and dusty wastelands become the perfect gardening spots. There's something so satisfying about watching plant life slowly reclaim places from which they have been removed. I'm particularly in love with the Greenhouse levels where the plant life takes over the huge glass structures that were previously meant to contain them.

Cloud Gardens has a six-chapter campaign, and its Early Access build lets you play three of those chapters and includes a small tease of the fourth one. There's also a sandbox mode where you can create your own abandoned places and decide on your own perfect balance between nature and civilisation.

Cloud Gardens is currently out in Early Access and is planning on staying there for three months,according to the Steam page . There's currently no release date, and although I hope it will be out soon the number one rule in gardening games is that growth takes time.