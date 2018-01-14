Check out this stunning GTA 5 stunt montage, featuring flying tanks and one-winged fighter jets

GTA V's occasionally wonky physics make Los Santos the ideal place for ridiculous vehicle acrobatics. Joe has written about the game's stunt scene in the past, and covered the videos coming out of Evolve Stunting, one of the best-known groups around. The team pumps out regular montages, each more ludicrous than the last, and it's just released its ninth video (above). It's called Dark Horizon 2, and it's truly breathtaking.

I'm ashamed to say it's the first one I've seen in full, but I don't think I'll miss another one again. It's bursting with variety, and the team perform everything from BMX flips to one-winged fighter jet somersaults. My favourite tricks are the motorbike jump-and-grinds at 1:14, the BMX interlude at 7:50 and the helicopter flinging a tank at 10:30.

It's the odd physics that make it all possible, allowing the team to literally drive up the sides of skyscrapers, but that doesn't make it any less impressive. The precision of some of the stunts is mind-blowing, with supercars hanging in the air for what feels like half a minute before landing perfectly to balance on top of a chimney.

The team have even crafted a backstory for the video: nuclear attack has left Los Santos in ruins. You can see the team head into what I suppose is an underground bunker before emerging to dark skies filled with lightning and rain.

The video is a sequel to Dark Horizon, a montage the team put out two and a half years ago. You can watch that one below. It's impressive, but it's not hard to see how much more imaginative the stunts have become.