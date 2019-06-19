CD Projekt plans Witcher 3-style expansions for Cyberpunk 2077

The Witcher grew from a niche RPG in 2007 to a massively successful multiplatform trilogy, the final part of which was almost a trilogy unto itself thanks to the beefy (and excellent) Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine expansions. CD Projekt sees similar opportunities to expand upon the initial Cyberpunk 2077 release: UI coordinator Alvin Liu told Prima Games that the core game will tell a complete story, but it won't necessarily be the end of it.

"We are talking about expansions in the future," Liu said. "We want to make sure everything's complete, but we also want to build open worlds. I know when I was playing The Witcher 3 and I finished everything, I still wanted to know what everyone was up to. I think we're going to have opportunities like that as well for Cyberpunk 2077."

Liu emphasized that CD Projekt isn't holding anything back from the base game, saying that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a "very satisfying story arc," with or without the expansions.

"You're going to see characters and you'll see them develop. You're going to see them go through conflicts and resolve those conflicts. It'll be a very rewarding ending," he said. "We're not withholding content, we're not withholding story for the future to try to, you know, monetize it or sell it in pieces or anything like that. You're going to get the whole, full value game here."

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on April 16, 2020. It will also have Witcher-like cars.